Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Woman strangled in hotel room in Ghaziabad, partner arrested

Police said the accused, and the victim, aged 44, had checked into the hotel on Sunday night. The two had been in a relationship for the past three months.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman he was in a relationship with at a hotel room in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the woman’s husband.

According to police, a day after the duo checked in, the accused had left the hotel on Monday morning on the pretext of going to withdraw cash from an ATM. Later, when cleaning staff checked the room around 1 pm, they found the woman lying dead, said police.

DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “A forensic team and other police teams reached the spot. The woman was identified. On contacting her family, they said she had left with the accused three days ago.” Several teams were deployed and the man was arrested.

Police said the duo had checked into the hotel around 9 pm. After a while, they had a quarrel, after which the woman decided to go back home, police added. The accused had told her not to do so, and when she did not listen to him, he allegedly strangled her to death, police said.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 05:15:13 am
Along with Ayodhya, govt focusing on developing Chitrakoot

