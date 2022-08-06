Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience… want him behind bars’

The woman seen standing up to a man, who abused and pushed her during an argument at an upscale Noida society, told The Indian Express on Saturday that the experience has been harrowing for her and her family.

The man, Shrikant Tyagi, was on Friday booked by Noida police after a video of the incident came to light. A resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93B, Tyagi is currently on the run, police said. Amid reports that he is from the BJP, the party insisted on Friday and Saturday they have no association with him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said that Tyagi, who lives on the ground floor of one of 22 towers in the residential society, first extended the balcony area of his flat a few years ago. “He planted palm trees in the common lawn area of the building in 2019. What he was essentially trying to do is create his own area within the common lawn area, which is accessible to all residents. On Thursday, he wanted to plant a few more plants in the common area. I, along with other residents, mostly women, went to the common area where the planting was happening, and we decided that we would pluck out the plants. Tyagi came out and started abusing me, calling me names that I can’t even imagine being addressed by. He not only threatened me and my husband but said, ‘Tu ped chuyegi toh main tujhe choonga (if you touch the tree, I will touch you)’, and also pushed me. All of this has been recorded in the video. It has been such a harrowing experience for me and my family,” said the woman. She also thanked other women who stood with her during the incident.

Tyagi has been booked under Section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

As BJP leaders Mahesh Sharma and Sharda Chaturvedi visited the residential society on Saturday to assure residents of action against the accused, the woman told them: “I want Noida police to put him behind bars.” This was met by applause from the residents.

“He has misbehaved with a lot of people – kabhi bachcon se, kabhi senior citizens se, kabhi guards se. This time it was the women. It has been so difficult for me and my family; nobody wants to hear such words about themselves. I don’t want words; I want some action to be taken,” she told the BJP leaders.

According to the Grand Omaxe Apartments owners’ association/board of members, the encroachment started over two years ago but no action was taken by the Noida Authority. “Extending your balcony into the common area of the society is against the rules, but he went ahead and did that despite repeated requests from the Board and the residents. Earlier this week, Tyagi called his own staff to plant ornamental hedges in the common area, which he had already encroached with the palm trees. One of us approached him to stop for the next 24 hours. He was informed of the frustration that the residents had been feeling, but as soon as the 24 hours were over, his workers started planting the hedges again on Thursday. It was after this that the residents who had had enough came outside and the incident took place,” the board members alleged.