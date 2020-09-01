Woman steals toddler to give to her daughter, held

A 58-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a 25-day-old baby boy from a woman sleeping on the pavement, in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate. (Representational Image)

Police said she planned to give the baby to her childless daughter.

“On Monday, a 25-year-old woman lodged a missing report for her 25-day-old son. She told police that she was sleeping with her two sons, a five-year-old and the victim, at the footpath near Gole Hatti, Khari Baoli, on Sunday when the incident happened. She said she could not find her younger son when she woke up around 4 am. She tried to search for him, but could not find the infant,” a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, she came to the Lahori Gate police station and lodged a complaint

Police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the woman stealing the baby.

Police said the accused woman, who is 58, runs a stall in Khari Baoli area.

She was arrested and the missing infant found, the officer added.

“She has two married daughters. One of her daughters, 23, is married to a man in Agra, UP, and has no children after her marriage. The accused saw that for the last two days, the victim’s mother was staying on a nearby footpath with her two boys. She also noticed that one was newly born. So she planned to steal the child,” the officer said.

She kidnapped the infant around 3 am on Monday.

