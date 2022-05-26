Woman ‘stages’ her own kidnapping after losing money in share market

A 38-year-old woman allegedly staged her own kidnapping to extort money from her family after she lost money in the share market, said police Thursday. The woman, who works for a BPO, allegedly posed as the ‘kidnapper’, sent pictures of herself in which she was tied up and gagged to her family, and used a voice modulation app to threaten them.

According to police, they received a complaint from the woman’s family around 11 pm on Wednesday. The woman’s brother, who works for an MNC in Gurgaon, complained that his sister had been kidnapped and that they received multiple extortion calls and messages from her phone. Police said the complainant also showed photos of his sister tied up and gagged.

Additional DCP (South) Harsha Vardhan said, “We went through the messages and calls. The caller was trying to extort them… and using WhatsApp to communicate. The police team went to the family’s house and anaylsed multiple CCTVS. We found that the woman left around 4.15 pm on Tuesday. Technical surveillance led us to Agra where our teams conducted raids at more than 50 hotels and resorts.”

In Agra, police found the woman who had checked into a hotel located near Tajganj market.

Police said when they examined her, she confessed to having staged her own kidnapping as she was in a financial crisis. “She had recently lost money in stocks and funds and owed money to many of her acquaintances. She had asked her brother for help, but he refused. She then hatched the ‘kidnapping’ plan to extort money,” said an officer.

Police said a case under attempt to extortion will be registered against her and legal action has been initiated.