Woman stabs taxi driver in Gurgaon, detained

A woman allegedly stabbed a taxi driver near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon on Tuesday morning. Police said the taxi driver suffered injuries on his shoulder and was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The accused woman seemed distressed and was taken into custody, the police said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.15 am near the district court when the taxi driver, identified as Raghu Raj, was waiting for a passenger in his vehicle.

Raj said one passenger was already seated in his cab and he was waiting for more passengers when the woman approached him. “I was sitting in my cab. I thought she wanted to enquire about dropping her somewhere. She was looking around. She suddenly came from behind and stabbed me with a knife before running away,” the driver said.

Cops said a team from Civil Lines police station reached the spot and took the woman into custody. In a purported video of the incident, the accused can be seen running away and misbehaving with a woman police officer before she was taken to the police station.

Ved Prakash, SHO Civil Lines police station, said, “The reason for the alleged attack is yet to be ascertained. We are questioning the woman. The victim’s medical examination is being conducted and a statement will be recorded soon.”