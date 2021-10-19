Woman stabbed to death in Dwarka by ex-boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and stabbed to death outside her house in Delhi’s Dwarka Monday night.

Police said the woman was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend because she had rejected him. She was stabbed 5-7 times, said officials. An autopsy will be conducted.

According to the police, the woman left her house before midnight saying she’s going to stay at her friend’s place. Around 2 am, the police found the woman lying injured near her house.

Police said the family was informed and the woman was rushed to a hospital but she was declared dead on the spot.

The family named three boys who had been harassing the deceased for sometime.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP (Dwarka) said, “ We have arrested one of the accused named Ankit. The incident took place on Matiala road. Neighbours told us that the deceased dated Ankit. They saw him stabbing the woman. Enquiry initiated to ascertain the sequence of events”.