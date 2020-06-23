Woman stabbed to death in Ghaziabad market

In his complaint to police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, said he was on duty in the emergency ward on Wednesday night when the group arrived at the hospital. (Representational) In his complaint to police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, said he was on duty in the emergency ward on Wednesday night when the group arrived at the hospital. (Representational)

A 23-year-old popular TikTok content creator was arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Monday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman. Police said the accused, Sheru Khan, a resident of Delhi, stabbed Naina to death in a Ghaziabad market Wednesday, allegedly for refusing to marry him. Ghaziabad Police has arrested six persons in connection with the case so far.

“A murder had been carried out by Sheru Khan and his accomplices on June 17. Three of his associates had been arrested within 24 hours… On Monday, we arrested the main accused and two of his relatives, who had given him shelter… The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000,” said SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani.

The victim’s family told police that Naina, along with her parents, had gone to a market in Tila Mor when masked men approached her. Initially an argument broke out, which soon turned violent, and the accused allegedly stabbed Naina multiple times, police said. The accused soon absconded, while Naina was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

“Sheru and Naina had possibly become acquaintances on social media a couple of years ago. It appears that Sheru could not digest the fact that Naina was going to get married to another man… In fact, his intention was to convince her to elope with him but when she refused, he got angry and stabbed her,” said Keshav Kumar, Circle Officer, Sahibabad.

Naina was pursuing a nursing course and was residing in Vivek Vihar Colony. She was due to get married on June 20, police said. Other accused, Asif (22) and Amir (20), allegedly helped Sheru carry out the murder and were the first to be arrested.

With 4 lakh followers and 40 lakh likes on his videos, Sheru Khan was popular on Tik Tok. On June 13, he uploaded a video in which he plays with a wedding ring over a keyboard and it eventually stops at the letter N, purportedly hinting at Naina’s name.

