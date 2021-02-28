Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

February 28, 2021 3:03:59 pm
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a snatcher while she was resisting a robbery bid in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday.
A senior police officer said that the woman was returning home from market when the incident happened around 9:30 am on Saturday. She was holding her child at that time.
#JUSTIN:A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in North-West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred. An FIR has been registered,but no arrest. @IndianExpress,@ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/UoEhweSvJK
The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.
A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.
In the video, two women can be seen walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim’s chain from behind. The woman chases him, following which he falls on the road. Thereafter, he stands up and stabs the woman.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said.
