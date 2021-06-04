Delhi: Woman stabbed by neighbour outside home, left severely injured

The accused hurriedly goes to her and stabs her with the knife. The woman tries to save herself by standing behind a car but he follows her and stabs her multiple times .

A 28-year-old woman was severely injured after her neighbour allegedly stabbed her multiple times outside her house on Thursday night. The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy. Locals alleged the woman was stabbed 10-15 times with a knife.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows the man stabbing a woman multiple times on the road. In the video, the woman is seen using her phone and the accused is standing behind her. Seeing him, she starts having an argument with him and takes her phone to make a call. The accused hurriedly goes to her and stabs her with the knife. The woman tries to save herself by standing behind a car but he follows her and stabs her multiple times . After some time, a man spots them and comes to stop the accused. The accused leaves.

A senior police officer said the accused – Naresh alias Raju- was apprehended on Thursday night. The woman was rushed to Ambedkar hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment. Police said she’s critical.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when the woman was walking outside her house. She met the accused and the two had a heated argument over an issue. Raju then went to his house and brought a kitchen knife and attacked the woman.

The motive behind the attack isn’t clear but police said the accused and the victim have had fights before.

Locals alleged the woman called police a month ago and complained that Raju was harassing her but no action was taken.

“ We haven’t found a written complaint in our records. The woman shifted to the localitywith her family eight month ago. Raju said he and the woman had fights over money. On the day of the incident, the two fought over the money the woman owed him,” said the police officer.

The victim lives with her husband and their children. A case has been registered against Raju and he’s being interrogated.