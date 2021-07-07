Delhi: Woman, son killed with dumbbell inside Palam residence

A 52-year-old woman and her son were allegedly killed persons inside their home in Southwest Delhi’s Palam village Tuesday. Police said the deceased, Babita Verma and Gaurav (27), were bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell.

While Babita is a homemaker, her son used to work at Dell India in Hyderabad but had been unemployed for a year. Babita’s husband Krishan Swaroop (55) was not home at the time. Police said he works as an accountant with the Indian Air Force at Palam.

The family lives in a three-storey bungalow, and an Army hawaldar lives on the ground floor Police said he had gone to his hometown last month and returned to Delhi around 5.30 pm Tuesday. He told police he went to his room and didn’t go upstairs to see the family.

Around 7 pm, when Swaroop reached home, he went to the first floor and found an almirah open. Though a few silver coins were missing, gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash were still there. Police said Swaroop went to the second floor to speak to his wife about this but found her dead.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said they received information about the deaths at 7.08 pm. “Swaroop told us he found the two dead inside a room. We found a dumbbell used to kill the two. We suspect Gaurav was working on his laptop when someone hit him on the head and then attacked his mother,” said the DCP.

Sources said the dumbbell was found inside a bucket of water. Police said the accused tried to clean the crime scene and remove fingerprints. Though the motive is not known, police suspect there was “friendly entry” to the home. CCTVs near the house and in the area are being scanned.