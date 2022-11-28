scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi, they said.

Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing. (Image: Screengrab)

A woman, along with her son, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi, they said.

Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

This comes days after a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:34:37 pm
Next Story

Onir on homosexuality and censorship: ‘Why love threatens us so much?’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close