Delhi: Woman SI shot dead outside Metro station

A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector was shot dead by an unidentified man near Rohini (East) Metro station on Thursday evening.

Police have found CCTV footage which shows a man following SI Preeti Ahalwat after she comes out from the Metro station, and shooting her from close range in the head.

According to police, Ahalwat, a 2018 batch sub-inspector, lived with her family in Rohini’s Sector 8.

“She was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in East Delhi. Around 8.30 pm, she left from the station… she was not in uniform. She got out of the Metro station around 9.30 pm. She had walked around 50 metres when the incident took place. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer.

Additional CP (Rohini district) S D Mishra said, “We received a PCR call around 9.40 pm that a woman was shot dead. Prime facie, it appears to be case of personal enmity and we have zeroed in on suspects after going through the footage. Jewellery she wearing and her bag were not stolen. Further investigation is on.”

Sources said the police officer was probing a rape case and had allegedly been threatened by the accused. Police are verifying these facts and have approached the police station where she was working.

After the incident, the crime forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence, and found three cartridges.

