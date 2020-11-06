Woman shot in Gurgaon looting bid dies, suspects still unidentified

Until Thursday night, officials were yet to make an arrest.

A 26-year-old woman who was shot by three men in a case of attempted loot near Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

“The woman had sustained a gunshot injury to her head and had been on ventilator since she was admitted. She passed away this evening,” PRO of Gurgaon Police, Subhash Boken, said.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday, when Pooja Sharma, who hails from Chhattisgarh and worked at Wipro in Gurgaon, and Sagar Manchanda were travelling towards Sector 40.

“We have been told they intended to get married… The complainant (Manchanda) had taken her to see a flat he had booked in Sector 65, and they were returning when the incident occurred,” said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.

Manchanda has said they were 50 metres from Golf Course Extension Road when Sharma, who was at the wheel, slowed down the car on spotting three men on a bike travelling towards them from the wrong side. As they approached their car, Manchanda stated, two of the men got off the bike, with one walking to Sharma’s side of the vehicle and the other to Manchanda’s. Both, he alleged, pulled out pistols and signaled to them to roll down the windows. When their directions were not followed, the man on Manchanda’s side of the vehicle moved towards the front and fired at the windshield in his direction.

Though Manchanda was not hit, Sharma tried to drive away, and the man on her side of the vehicle shot her in the head through her window.

The men fled following the shooting, and Manchanda drove to Medanta. Police said the incident is suspected to be a case of attempted loot, but added it could also be a case of personal enmity.

Until Thursday night, officials were yet to make an arrest.

“There were no CCTV cameras at the spot but we are going through footage from cameras nearby. The incident took place at night so things are anyway not clearly visible in camera footage, and the quality of cameras from which we have extracted footage is not very good, but we are going through it all. All our teams are on the case,” said ACP Sangwan.

