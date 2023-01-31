Woman shot dead on road in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police say she knew accused

A day after a 35-year-old woman, who worked with an e-commerce firm, was shot dead on a road in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area late on Monday, officers said Tuesday the accused and the victim knew each other.

A senior officer privy to the probe said, “The accused was known to her and they were friends but over the past few weeks they had a falling out. We suspect he attacked her when she did not speak to him. We are questioning the victim’s family members regarding the accused and raids are ongoing to nab him”.

The police had received a PCR call regarding the woman being admitted to Sehgal Neo Hospital with gunshot injuries to her abdomen. DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh rushed to the incident spot along with senior officers. Forensic teams also reached the spot.

The woman is survived by three children and her husband.