Woman shot dead during East Delhi robbery bid: 1 more held

Days after a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 59-year-old woman in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar during a robbery bid, was arrested, police picked up his associate from a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad Sunday. Police said Md Anjar (22) was enrolled under a different name at the centre.

Sitting in her car, the victim, Usha Rani, was waiting for her husband outside a temple when two bike-borne men shot her dead during a robbery bid on September 21 last year. Police arrested the prime accused, Md Mazhar, from New Seelampur on Thursday.

Mazhar was arrested along with another man for their involvement in over 12 cases of robbery and snatching.

“On Friday, we received information from Narela Industrial Area police team about Mazhar. When questioned, he confessed to the crime and told us that his accomplice, Anjar, is hiding in a de-addiction centre in Loni, Ghaziabad. After days of searching, the accused was found residing at a centre under a false name ‘Rakesh’,” said Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East).

