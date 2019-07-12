Woman shot at by assailants in Dwarka

A 38-year-old woman was shot at multiple times by unidentified assailants while she was returning home in her car after dropping her nine-year-old son at school. The incident took place near Mohinder Apartments in Dwarka’s Sector 12 Thursday.

According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants shot at Kiran Yadav, who sustained a bullet injury to her neck. She was rushed to Venkateswara Hospital by passersby and her condition is critical, said police.

“We were informed about the incident around 8 am. An autorickshaw driver took her to the hospital. A case has been registered. We have detained a few suspects and will nab the assailants soon accused,” said Additional DCP (Dwarka) Rajender Meena.

According to police, the assailants slowed down near the victim’s car and fired three shots at her. After the first

shot, she lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a divider.