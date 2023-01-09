scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Woman shoots herself in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar after quarrel with husband

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said: "During the inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel ensued between the deceased and her husband, following which the husband went to his room. After some time, their children heard a loud sound from the bathroom".

A woman died after shooting herself in Northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after a quarrel with her husband.

A 43-year-old woman died after shooting herself in Northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar after a quarrel with her husband Saturday. The police said they received a PCR call regarding a woman shooting herself in the chest with a revolver at her house.

A police staff rushed to the spot and the injured woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’. The deceased had one bullet injury on her chest, the police added.

The door was broken and the victim was found with a gunshot injury and a revolver was also lying on the spot. “The licensed revolver is in the name of the husband and the couple has three children,” the DCP said, adding that the husband works at the Azadpur Mandi and the woman was a housewife.

More from Delhi

A probe under Section 174 of CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide) has been initiated.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 08:54 IST
Live Blog

