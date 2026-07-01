Woman sexually assaulted inside car in Delhi, accused arrested: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a car on a deserted stretch in East Delhi on May 29, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman knew the accused, Vikas Kumar, who was arrested on Tuesday.
After the woman filed a complaint, the police registered an FIR on June 17 and arrested Kumar, who works as a cab driver for a ride-hailing app, officers said.
The woman told police that the accused called her and asked her to join him for eating momos.
According to the complaint, after the duo left in the car from the woman’s home, the accused said he needed to refuel the vehicle and asked her to accompany him. Instead of stopping at a station, the vehicle was allegedly driven onto a secluded road, as per the complaint.
In the car, the accused allegedly began making obscene remarks and demanded sexual favours. As per the complaint, when the woman resisted his advances, he allegedly inappropriately touched her. The woman also alleged that when she tried to exit the car, the accused allegedly restrained her, locked the door and continued to assault and harass her.
After allegedly mentally harassing her and molesting her, the accused drove her back home, police said. The woman reported the incident to her family and later filed a police complaint. She also submitted video evidence of the incident, officers said.
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR on June 17 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been booked under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); Section 75(2) (sexual harassment, demand for sexual favours, or showing pornography); Section 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and Section 351(2) & 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram