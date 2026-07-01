Woman sexually assaulted inside car in Delhi, accused arrested: Police

After allegedly mentally harassing her and molesting her, the accused drove her back home, police said. The woman reported the incident to her family and later filed a police complaint. She also submitted video evidence of the incident, officers said.

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a car on a deserted stretch in East Delhi on May 29, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman knew the accused, Vikas Kumar, who was arrested on Tuesday.

After the woman filed a complaint, the police registered an FIR on June 17 and arrested Kumar, who works as a cab driver for a ride-hailing app, officers said.

The woman told police that the accused called her and asked her to join him for eating momos.

According to the complaint, after the duo left in the car from the woman’s home, the accused said he needed to refuel the vehicle and asked her to accompany him. Instead of stopping at a station, the vehicle was allegedly driven onto a secluded road, as per the complaint.