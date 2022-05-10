Woman set on fire in Gurgaon, suffers 40% burn injuries

A 24-year-old woman suffered 40% burn injuries after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire on Monday, said police. Police have registered an FIR against the accused.

Police said the woman’s father, who is the complainant, alleged that the accused, who is a neighbour, used to pass remarks at his daughter. He said her wedding has been scheduled for May 11.

A police officer said, “The complainant said in the FIR that he and his daughter had slept in a room on their terrace on Sunday night. At 5.30 am, the complainant said he went to feed the cattle. He said that after some time, he found that the accused had poured petrol on his daughter and set her on fire to allegedly kill her.”

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

Farrukh Nagar SHO, Sunil Kumar, said, “The woman suffered burn injuries on her face, arms and body. We are investigating the circumstances. One accused has been named in the FIR and efforts are on to arrest him.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) of IPC on Monday, said police.