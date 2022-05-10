scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Woman set on fire in Gurgaon, suffers 40% burn injuries

Police said the woman’s father, who is the complainant, alleged that the accused, who is a neighbour, used to pass remarks at his daughter.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
May 10, 2022 11:59:30 am
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment. (File photo)

A 24-year-old woman suffered 40% burn injuries after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire on Monday, said police. Police have registered an FIR against the accused.

Police said the woman’s father, who is the complainant, alleged that the accused, who is a neighbour, used to pass remarks at his daughter. He said her wedding has been scheduled for May 11.

A police officer said, “The complainant said in the FIR that he and his daughter had slept in a room on their terrace on Sunday night. At 5.30 am, the complainant said he went to feed the cattle. He said that after some time, he found that the accused had poured petrol on his daughter and set her on fire to allegedly kill her.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

Farrukh Nagar SHO, Sunil Kumar, said, “The woman suffered burn injuries on her face, arms and body. We are investigating the circumstances. One accused has been named in the FIR and efforts are on to arrest him.”

More from Delhi

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) of IPC on Monday, said police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement