Woman set on fire by husband after argument, dies

The victim’s brother, Imran Khan, told police that his sister and Ayaz got married around 13 years ago. He alleged Ayaz began seeing another woman within months of the marriage.

A 32-year-old woman died after she was set on fire, allegedly by her husband in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, following an argument over the latter’s relationship with another woman.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman had called her parents hours before the incident. By the time they reached, she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said the accused, identified as Mohd Ayaz Chaudhary (44), a builder, is in police custody. “We have arrested him on charge of murder. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Police said the incident came to light on December 10 after they received a call at 9 am that a woman, identified as Mehjabeen, was set on fire and screaming for help from her house.

“Ayaz was also present and their children — a 10-year-old son and two-year-old daughter — were sleeping in the other room. Ayaz told police that his wife was cooking when the incident took place. Doctors said she sustained over 85 per cent burn injuries,” a senior officer said.

The victim’s brother, Imran Khan, told police that his sister and Ayaz got married around 13 years ago. He alleged Ayaz began seeing another woman within months of the marriage.

“She used to stop him, but he constantly beat her up. On December 9, annoyed with his wife’s interference, he assaulted her. Afterwards, he also threatened her with dire consequences,” alleged Khan.

Neighbours informed police that the couple was fighting through the night. “Around 5 am, Mehjabeen called her mother, but did not say anything. Her mother called her back at 8 am, but she did not answer the call. Around 9 am, the victim’s neighbours called her parents and informed them that she was set on fire and trapped inside the house. Ayaz was arrested based on circumstantial evidence,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.