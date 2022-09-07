scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Woman ‘set ablaze’ over dowry: DCW sends notice to Delhi Police demanding action

On September 2, the accused allegedly poured kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. She sustained 40% burn injuries, and her condition is critical.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm and the woman was rushed to a hospital by locals. Doctors later called police and informed them.

The Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to Delhi Police after a 33-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law over dowry in East Delhi’s Mandawali. DCW officials demanded action against the accused who haven’t been arrested yet. Police said the accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to make arrests.

On September 2, the accused allegedly poured kerosene on the woman and set her on fire. She sustained 40% burn injuries, and her condition is critical. DCW officials said the accused allegedly attacked the woman after she refused to pay them dowry of Rs 5 lakh. The accused allegedly had beaten the woman up on several occasions.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said, “As per the woman’s statement, her husband was demanding Rs 5 lakhs dowry from her. When she refused, he set her on fire. We registered a case under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and assault. The woman’s in-laws were also named in the statement. Three, including her mother-in-law, are absconding” Police said they have been looking for the accused but haven’t found them yet.

In a video uploaded online by the DCW, the woman alleges her husband and his family harassed her.

“My father-in-law and husband poured something on me. I couldn’t understand. They later set me on fire. They have been forcing me to give dowry,” said the woman.

Sources said her father-in-law has applied for anticipatory bail. Police said it will be done if he joins the investigation and helps police.
In their notice, the DCW said the incident was horrific and the accused tried to kill the woman. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital. It’s shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country. Delhi Police must take urgent action in the matter. Accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:09:11 am
