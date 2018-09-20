Woman says raped by 4 on way to market in Faridabad

A medical examination has been conducted and the woman’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) A medical examination has been conducted and the woman’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)

A 21-year-old woman has alleged she was sexually assaulted by four men in Faridabad late Tuesday evening, when she was out with a friend. Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376D

(gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention), and constituted a special investigation team, headed by ACP (Ballabhgarh) Balbir Singh, to investigate the case. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

According to police, the woman and her friend approached them around midnight. In the FIR, registered at the Ballabhgarh Women police station, the woman alleged: “I was going to purchase goods from the market with a man I was acquainted with, and when we reached the bypass, our bike started giving some problem.”

“At that time, four boys came and forced us into the bushes beside the canal. Two boys held my friend, after that the four boys took turns forcefully doing wrong things with me,” the woman said in her complaint.

According to police, the incident took place around 7.30-8 pm, after which the accused fled, leaving the woman and her friend — both employees of private companies — behind.

A medical examination has been conducted and the woman’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before a magistrate, Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police, said. A forensic science lab team, the commissioner of police, DCP (Ballabhgarh), ACP (Ballabhgarh), and the women’s police station SHO conducted an inspection of the crime scene on Wednesday morning.

“We lifted some important evidence from there. We have some leads regarding the accused, and are working on them. We hope to make arrests soon,” said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.

“The woman has given some important inputs, and we are making sketches of the accused. We have also rounded up some people and are questioning them,” said ACP Balbir Singh.

In another case reported Wednesday, a resident of a village in Faridabad registered a case alleging she had been gangraped by five men in May. She alleged that the men also made a video of the crime, and had been blackmailing her. “We have registered a case and investigation is on,” said PRO Singh.

