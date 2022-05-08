Woman says Rajasthan minister’s son raped her several times in Jaipur and Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Rajasthan minster’s son in Jaipur and Delhi last year, police said on Sunday.

According to a zero FIR registered against the Congress leader’s son, the Jaipur-based woman was raped on multiple occasions between January 8, 2021 and April 17 this year.

The first information report was registered in north Delhi under charges of rape, causing hurt by intoxicating drugs, causing miscarriage, abducting a woman to compel her for marriage, unnatural offences, criminal intimidation and molestation.

The woman alleged she had met the accused through Facebook last year. The two met in Jaipur and she was invited to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on January 8, 2021. “My drink was spiked. The next day, when I woke up…he showed me photos and videos of myself where I was naked. I got worried and started crying…” read the FIR.

“He made me stay at a hotel where he got our names registered as husband and wife. He then promised to marry me…but then he got drunk and abused me…He would beat me up and make obscene videos of me. He would threaten to upload them and make them viral…,” said the woman in the FIR. “On August 11 last year, I found out I was pregnant with his baby…He said he can’t have the baby….He forced me to take a pill but I didn’t…” read the FIR.

According to the complainant, the accused raped her on several occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. He also allegedly forced her to get married to him.

Senior police officers said they had informed the Rajasthan police of the case and that they would carry out further investigations.