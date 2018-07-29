Woman says ex-colleague accessed email, leaked pics

The woman had been staying at a PG in south Delhi, where the accused would turn up and harass her (Representational Image) The woman had been staying at a PG in south Delhi, where the accused would turn up and harass her (Representational Image)

A Chartered Accountant working with a Gurgaon-based firm has approached Delhi Police alleging that she was stalked by a former colleague who pressured her to marry him, and when she refused, hacked her email ID and circulated her photographs to her colleagues.

Police registered a case at South Campus police station on July 25 and started investigations, asking the complainant to submit evidence, including the circulated messages and the IP addresses.

The complainant claimed she worked at the private firm from 2016 to 2017, and met the accused at a company function. Later, he allegedly started harassing her and mounted pressure on her to marry him, police said. The woman had been staying at a PG in south Delhi, where the accused would turn up and harass her, and on one occasion mistreated her as well, states the FIR.

“The accused then claimed he had some objectionable photographs of the woman and threatened to leak them on social media. The woman’s father met the accused and his family and reasoned with them, but he did not relent,” said a police officer. Police said that when the woman got engaged in July this year, the accused sent the photographs of her to her fiance and former colleagues.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App