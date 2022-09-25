Woman says clothes torn at Delhi club, management denies next

A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during a quarrel over entry to a club in South Extension 1 on September 18. The club management denied her claim, and said Delhi Police personnel were trying to extort money from them over the matter.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South), said that at 2.14 am on September 18, a call was received at Kotla Mubarakpur thana police station regarding alleged misbehaviour with a woman at a club. When police reached the spot, the woman, who is in her 20s, told them that two bouncers and a manager had torn her clothes, hit her and touched her inappropriately after an argument over entry to the establishment.

According to police, people named by her were not present there at the time, and efforts are being made to track them.

The woman was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for a medical check up since she also complained of bruised knees and tooth pain.

Based on the medico-legal report, a case was filed under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 354A (sexual harassment) 354B (disrobing woman) 509 (word/gesture intended to insult modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention). Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and the woman’s statement has been recorded at the Saket court.

They added that on Saturday, when police had gone based on another complaint of quarrelling at the club, seven people who allegedly tried to stop them were detained.

DCP Chowdhary added: “It is pertinent to note that in 2019, a case under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (criminal force against public servant) and 34 (common intention) was filed with provisions of the Delhi Excise Act against the bar owner, his son, and staff… When Excise Staff had come to conduct a raid, they were assaulted and confined in the bar for several hours by the owner and his staff…They were released when local police intervened in the matter.”

Advertisement

Club officials denied the allegations and said, “Three women and four men had come who were in a drunk condition and misbehaved with our staff… Some officers of the police station are extorting us for large sums over the issue and some of our staff were also beaten by them. We have filed a complaint with senior officials regarding the matter.”

Asked about the allegation levelled by the club, the DCP said the matter was being examined.