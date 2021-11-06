Gurgaon: Woman made to transfer money from digital wallet at knife point

At least seven unidentified men allegedly robbed Rs 2.13 lakh from a woman at knifepoint on Wednesday evening at Sector 44. Police said the accused are yet to be arrested.

According to the complainant, a Delhi resident who works with a flower retailer in Gurgaon, the incident took place around 6.15 pm Wednesday when she was walking on a service road adjacent to Apparel House at Sector 44, police said.

In the FIR, she said that after leaving work, she was walking towards Huda City Centre when a group of seven men waylaid her. “Three of them stopped at a distance while four of them got hold of me. One man asked me to hand over cash from my purse while another snatched my bag. They took Rs 500 cash from the purse. They also took my laptop, but I asked them to return it. The accused then snatched my phone and at knifepoint, forced me to transfer money from digital wallets,” she alleged in the complaint.

Police said she transferred Rs 2,13,500 to the bank accounts of the accused.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “As per the complainant, the accused returned her laptop and phone and escaped after the money was transferred. She claimed that she was scared after the incident and filed a complaint the following day. We are conducting a probe. There is no CCTV close to the area where the incident took place. We are verifying the contents of the complaint and checking bank statements.”

An FIR was registered under IPC Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) at Sushant Lok police station on Friday night, said police.