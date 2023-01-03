scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Car was speeding… left because I was scared,’ woman riding pillion with Anjali tells police

Anjali died after her body got stuck underneath the car and was dragged for at least 10 kilometres between Kanjhawala and Sultanpuri.

Video grab from CCTV footage of the car that hit Anjali and dragged her for several kilometres. (PTI Photo)
'Car was speeding… left because I was scared,' woman riding pillion with Anjali tells police
The pillion rider who was with 20-year-old Anjali Singh when her scooter was hit by a Baleno car in Kanjhawala on Sunday morning has said in her statement to the police that the car hit them at high speed, and that she fled the spot because she was scared.

Anjali died after her body got stuck underneath the car and was dragged for at least 10 kilometres between Kanjhawala and Sultanpuri.

While police initially believed Anjali was alone at the time, further investigation pointed them in the direction of a pillion rider, who was eventually traced and questioned about that night.

“We first saw her (the pillion rider) on footage we had recovered. Anjali picked her up friend from her residence around 6.30-7 pm and they went out. Around 1.30 am, they left for home on the scooter. Around 10-15 minutes later, they met with the accident. She told us the men were speeding and knew Anjali was under the car but they sped up. She told us she was scared to call the police or anyone else, so she just walked home a few kilometres away. She sustained minor injuries,” said an officer.

“We also found that the two had an argument over who would drive the scooter but that’s not related to the incident. They have only known each other for a few weeks,” the officer said.

The woman’s statement has been recorded in the presence of a metropolitan magistrate under CrPC Section 164.

Sources also said she told the police that both she and Anjali were thrown in different directions because of the impact, and when she got up, she realised that Anjali’s body had got entangled under the car and was being dragged.

Sources also said Anjali’s mobile phone was active until midnight and was destroyed in the accident.

“We have evidence she was fine until midnight. We are trying to get her call detail records,” said a police officer.

All five accused – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun – have been arrested and sent to three-day police remand.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 20:22 IST
