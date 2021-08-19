Woman raped inside a car in Northeast Delhi, two arrested

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside a car in Northeast Delhi. Police said the accused brought the woman to Delhi on the pretext of giving her a job but allegedly raped her on Monday and threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident.

Police said the men have been arrested and booked under sections of gangrape and criminal intimidation.

The woman, who hails from Noida, had reported the matter to police the same day. She was taken to a hospital for medical examination and her statement was recorded in the presence of a counsellor.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “On Monday around 4 pm, the woman informed us that she was raped by two men in a car. We immediately registered a case and initiated a probe. The woman was counselled.”

The victim and the accused are known to each other as they are from the same village. The woman told police about the registration number of the car and the name of one of the accused. “She knew one of them as he was her friend. We put the car under technical surveillance and started tracing the accused. After several raids in Delhi and its borders, we first arrested the duo,” said police.

One of the accused and the woman were friends for some time but had stopped talking for a few months. On Monday, he approached the woman and asked her to come with him to Delhi to get a job. Later, his friend also accompanied them in the car. The two took her to an isolated spot in Northeast Delhi and allegedly raped her and let her go after threatening her.

Within hours of the incident, police said the accused were caught, and their car was seized. They were produced before a judge and sent to judicial custody.