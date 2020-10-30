Woman ‘raped’ in ICU of private hospital in Gurgaon

Fortis Hospital, in a statement released Thursday, said they are “extending full cooperation” to the investigation.

A woman was allegedly raped while undergoing treatment at the ICU of Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, police said Thursday.

According to officials, the alleged incident is suspected to have taken place between October 21 and October 27 though it came to light only on Tuesday after the woman, who is in her 20s, confided in her father when he visited her in the ICU.

Police said the woman has been admitted to the hospital since October 21, and has been in a semi-conscious state on ventilator support.

“A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered regarding the matter under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape). She has accused a person named Vikas of the crime, so we are questioning all those employed at the hospital with that name,” said inspector Bijender Singh, SHO of Sushant Lok police station, where the FIR has been lodged.

“We are also scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed at the hospital but are yet to find anything suspicious. The accused has not been identified, and we have not been able to take the victim’s statement since she is unfit to give one. She alerted her father to the incident through signs and by writing the name of the accused. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

“The patient came to the hospital on October 21 with severe respiratory symptoms and pulmonary tuberculosis. She was admitted to the ICU and from the second day of her admission, she has been on ventilator support. Six days after admission, the patient alleged she had been violated on the day of admission. Post her complaint, we immediately informed the police.

“Fortis has been fully cooperating with investigating authorities. The entire CCTV footage and all other relevant information were shared with police. We understand that police is questioning two persons, who are outsourced non-medical staff. As per established protocol, they were hired after requisite verification. We have a zero tolerance policy against such situations and are committed to ensure that justice prevails,” said the statement.

