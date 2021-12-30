Woman who filed 8 rape cases against 8 men arrested for extortion by Gurgaon police

Gurgaon Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly extorting money from a man after threatening to implicate him in a rape case if he refused to marry her or pay her money.

Police said that in the last 15 months, the woman has filed eight cases of rape against eight different men at seven police stations in Gurgaon – Rajendra Park, Sadar, Cyber, sector 5, New Colony, sector 10 and City. A closure report has been filed in at least three of the cases. Police said a probe has found that the woman’s mother and an uncle were also part of the alleged extortion “syndicate” and are absconding.

Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP Crime, said an FIR was registered against the woman on charges of extortion and conspiracy on December 23 after a resident of Karnal filed a police complaint alleging that she had been blackmailing him and coercing him to either get married or pay her money.

“He said that the woman had filed a false rape case against him at DLF phase 3 police station in October after he refused to marry her. During questioning, she claimed that she has filed eight cases of rape in Gurgaon. Probe has found that the purpose was extortion and her mother and uncle are also involved in the syndicate. Some cases have been cancelled and the charges of rape being levelled by her in other cases are being investigated,” said the ACP.

In the FIR registered against the woman, the complainant from Karnal alleged that he got acquainted with her when he rented a house owned by her relative in Gurgaon on October 15.

“He alleged that after exchanging numbers, the woman made repeated phone calls to him and put pressure for getting married. On October 24, the man’s family met the woman, her mother and an uncle to discuss the matter. At the meeting, the woman and her family told him that she had filed several rape cases in Gurgaon and if he did not marry her immediately or make a settlement of money, she would file an FIR against him,” said ACP.

Police said the same day, the woman filed a case of rape against him at DLF phase 3 police station. “She sent him the FIR on WhatsApp, and the following day, told him that if agreed to marry her, she would make a medical excuse and not record her statement in court,” said ACP.

Police said that in most of the rape cases filed by the woman, she has alleged that the accused had raped her on the pretext of marriage.

On October 26, taking cognizance of the several rape cases filed by the same woman, the Haryana State Commission for Women had written to DGP Haryana police requesting them to form an SIT for a thorough investigation into the matter. In November, an SIT, headed by DCP HQ Gurgaon, was formed.

Police said that so far, two people have filed a complaint of extortion against the woman.

Astha Modi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), headquarters, who was heading the SIT, said, “As per our probe, out of the eight cases of rape registered by the woman, a cancellation report has been filed in three cases and in one case, the woman had turned hostile and not recorded her statement in court. In four cases, we have filed a chargesheet and a probe is ongoing, and another case is under investigation. Two people have filed a case of extortion alleging that she had blackmailed them into marrying her and filed a case against them on false charges.”