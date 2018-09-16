Woman poses as Delhi BJP chief’s assistant, dupes man

Police said the woman, Renu, and her husband, Joginder Malhotra, have been involved in similar cases in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi’s New Friends Colony. (Image for representational purpose) Police said the woman, Renu, and her husband, Joginder Malhotra, have been involved in similar cases in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi’s New Friends Colony. (Image for representational purpose)

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly posed as the personal assistant of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and cheated a businessman of Rs 27 lakh. The complainant told police that the woman promised him a tender to supply dry fruits and spices to a government department.

Police said the woman, Renu, and her husband, Joginder Malhotra, have been involved in similar cases in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi’s New Friends Colony. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said a case of cheating was registered against the couple on August 28.

The case came to light when a businessman approached Rani Bagh police station. He said Renu had claimed she could get him a tender to supply dry fruits and spices in the HRD Ministry, and would require Rs 27 lakh as security deposit. She allegedly showed fake letters and receipts from the ministry.

Last month, he read a report published in a Jaipur newspaper in June — that Renu had been arrested in a cheating case for taking Rs 47 lakh as security deposit. He then approached police.

“We cross-checked the report with the Jaipur Police. The woman had jumped bail and is on the run,” said a police officer.

“The letters and receipts were forged. Neither the woman nor her husband have any connection to Tiwari,” he added.

