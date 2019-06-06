Woman outside Delhi for husband’s funeral, her house is burgled

After a tearful farewell and a 12-hour bus ride to her house in North Delhi’s Burari from Bulandshahr, where her husband’s last rites were performed, 30-year-old Nisha Rani Sharma knew she would have to rely on her husband’s life savings.

Instead, taking advantage of the family tragedy, thieves struck at Nisha’s home, decamping with Rs 50,000 in cash, her husband’s wallet with his Aadhaar card, his bike keys, two sets of the woman’s gold earrings and anklets, along with property papers.

“My husband committed suicide inside his room. Now, thieves got into the same room and stole his belongings,” Nisha told The Indian Express.

Among the list of suspects are some relatives, especially since property papers have gone missing, police said. “She has named two persons in her complaint,” said a senior police officer.

Nisha’s husband Shiv Kumar Sharma committed suicide on May 26, police said.

The couple has a five-year-old son, whose birthday they celebrated recently. Police said Sharma was a property dealer, and had acquired a tract of land recently.