Woman on ventilator after falling off e-rickshaw during snatching bid

A 40-year-old woman sustained severe injuries on her head while trying to resist a robbery bid at Shahdara, after two bike-borne men targeted her and tried to snatch her bag in the middle of the road, police said.

The woman fell from a moving e-rickshaw, police said, adding that the accused managed to steal the bag and fled the spot. No arrest has been made so far. The woman’s family said she is critical and on ventilator support at the hospital.

The woman has been identified as Ritu Kumar, a resident of Krishna Nagar. On Monday afternoon, Ritu and her relatives boarded an e-rickshaw to head to a wedding. They were on their way when two bike-borne men approached them and tried to snatch Ritu’s handbag.

“She was resisting and they pulled her. She fell from the e-rickshaw and hit her head. They dragged her on the road and then fled with her bag. I was at my shop when I received a call about the accident. We are all worried. Ritu hasn’t regained consciousness and doctors said she lost a lot of blood because of her head injuries,” said Ritu’s husband, Sunil, who works at a saree shop at Krishna Nagar.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.15 pm at Anand Vihar. Ritu’s sister-in-law, Priya, picked her up with help of locals and rushed her to Hedgewar Hospital. Doctors later referred her to Max Hospital, Patparganj, where she is undergoing treatment. Priya told police the accused were wearing helmets so she couldn’t see them.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We received a call from Hedgewar Hospital where Ritu was admitted. We rushed to the hospital and found that around 1.15 pm, two unknown men snatched her bag. She fell from the vehicle and hit her head. The criminals managed to escape with her bag.” A robbery case was registered on complaint of eyewitnesses.