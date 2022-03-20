Woman on the run since 2017 arrested in kidnapping-murder case

On the run for four years, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and murder case by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Nidhi Singh, and eight of her family members had allegedly kidnapped a 23-year-old man from his house at GTB Enclave in 2015, took him to Baghpat, and beat him to death. To mislead police, they had placed the victim’s body in front of a moving truck to make it look like an accident.

Nidhi was arrested along with her husband Rahul Jaat and other associates. However, she got out on interim bail in 2017 and absconded. In 2018, a Delhi court declared her a proclaimed offender.

According to police, Nidhi is allegedly the mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Sagar. She had allegedly objected to Sagar’s relationship with her sister, Arti, and got her married to someone else.

“Sagar, who worked at a private firm in Delhi, wanted to marry Arti. Nidhi’s other sister was to get married in 2014 but she left home on the day of the wedding. Nidhi then pushed Arti to marry her sister’s fiancé. She later found that Sagar was still meeting Arti. She got enraged and planned the kidnapping with her husband and his family,” said an officer.

A team led by ACP Attar Singh found that Nidhi had gone “underground” since her escape. The movements of her family and associates were being traced. “On Saturday, she used her old phone and texted her friend to meet her at a café in Ghaziabad. As her phone was under surveillance, we immediately traced the location. A team was sent to the café and she was arrested,” said the officer.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said local police had initially registered a case of a simple accident in 2015. He said, “Sagar’s father alleged he was abducted. To mislead police, Nidhi also lodged a fake complaint saying her sister was missing. However, their plan was foiled. The investigating team found that she, her husband, and their associates abducted and killed Sagar.”

All the accused were arrested. Police said Nidhi’s husband allegedly worked for local gangsters and is involved in three other cases of murder, abduction and under the Arms Act.