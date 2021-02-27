Woman on her way to Noida home in auto ‘raped’ by 3 men

Police are obtaining footage from CCTVs on the Ghaziabad-Hapur stretch. An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 376 (D) (gangrape) against the accused.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men at the Ghaziabad-Hapur border. According to police, the FIR filed in the early hours of Thursday alleged that the woman was abducted and raped by the men after she hailed an auto from Ghaziabad to go to her home in Noida.

“We received information from Masuri police station around 3 am on Thursday that a woman approached them alleging gang rape. Senior police officials reached the spot and an FIR was filed… Within the next few hours, the victim’s medical examination was carried out. We are tracing the accused,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP, Hapur.

According to police, the woman, who works in a mall, had hailed an auto between 8.30 and 9 pm on Wednesday for a short distance. She then switched to a shared auto which already had a man sitting inside, said police.

Within some time, another man also got in. The woman, in the FIR, alleged the driver then drove to a desolate field despite her raising an objection.

The woman told police that she was allegedly raped between 10-11 pm. She then approached the nearest police station in Ghaziabad around 11.30 pm. “The spot where the alleged incident occurred is five metres inside the Hapur jurisdiction and, hence, the FIR was filed with Hapur Police. Teams have been formed to investigate the incident,” said Jadaun.

