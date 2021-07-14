Woman, nephew death in Delhi: MHA steps in

July 14, 2021 12:50:12 am
A case of two suspicious deaths — of a woman from Nagaland and her nephew — in southwest Delhi last month has been handed over to the CBI for further investigation.
Rosy Sangma, an airhostess living in a rented accommodation in Bijwasan with her nephew Samuel, died on June 24 in a Gurgaon hospital, allegedly after eating ice-cream. Samuel, who alleged negligence on part of the hospital, was allegedly beaten up by hospital staff and a day later found dead in his home.
“The Union Home Ministry has requested the CBI to inquire into the case of the deaths,” a statement by MHA said.
The incident had created a furore among the Northeastern community in Delhi-NCR and in Nagaland. Former Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma too was reported to have written to MHA for a thorough investigation.
