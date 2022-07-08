80-year-old woman found murdered at Northwest Delhi home, minor relative apprehended

An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Northwest Delhi on Friday. Police have apprehended a relative, who is a minor, in connection with the crime.

According to police, they received a PCR call at 11 am on Friday about the incident. A team went to the spot and found the victim dead in her own bed, with her throat partially slit. There were no signs of a break-in, and no household items or ornaments had been stolen, they said.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said: “A juvenile member of the victim’s family has been apprehended for the crime. He had fallen into bad company and was demanding money from her. When she refused, he allegedly murdered her. Further investigation is in progress.”

Her family was shocked and distraught as they waited to cremate her.

Her nephew said, “We found out about the incident just this morning. One of her four sons had visited her just yesterday, sometime past 7 pm. The next morning, her neighbour became suspicious when she hadn’t opened her door, since she was usually an early riser. After this, we found out that she had been murdered.”

Locals too expressed shock at the incident. A neighbour said: “She was a quiet lady and kept to herself mostly. It was a shock this morning when the news came that she had been murdered.”

Another local said, “I did not know her. But it’s very scary to realise that such an incident can happen here.”