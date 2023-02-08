24-year-old held for killing an octogenarian woman in Northeast Delhi

A 24-year-old man was held by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing and robbing an octogenarian inside her house in Northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur, officers said Tuesday.

The police had received a PCR call at 9 am at the Dayalpur police station informing that the door of a house was broken. A police team immediately reached the spot and found that an old woman, later identified as Shanti Devi, 88, was tied up and lying dead on her bed. The house was also ransacked and the lock of the almirah was broken, raising suspicion of a robbery.

Devi used to live alone in the house while her three sons lived with their families and used to visit her occasionally.

A case of murder was lodged and an investigation was initiated.

After analysing CCTV footage, three people were identified. Their trail was traced and the police found a house had been locked for three to four days and the local residents had not seen the occupants of the house. The call detail records (CDRs) of their mobile phones were analysed and their identities were revealed as Kamal and Ashok.

Police personnel were deployed outside the accused’s house in Rama Garden and on February 7, one person, Badal, tried to enter the house and police arrested him from the spot. Badal used to work at Max Hospital in Vaishali and on verification, it surfaced he was absent from duty on the day of the incident.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he along with his father Kamal and cousin Ashok committed the robbery and murder. He said his father is a daily wage labourer and a few months ago, Kamal and Ashok worked at the deceased’s house for a renovation. After they noticed she was well-to-do and gullible, they hatched a plan along with him to commit theft at her house.

On January 29, when a jagran was ongoing nearby, they took advantage and broke into Devi’s house. After robbing jewellery items, they escaped with monkey caps on their faces, said DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain.