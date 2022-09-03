scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Woman murdered in Noida, man who posed as prospective tenant arrested

According to the Noida police, the accused waited for the woman to be alone at home and approached her saying he wanted to rent out a room with the objective of robbing her.

A first information report under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, Noida police said. (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman after he tried to force his way into her house on the pretext of renting a room on Thursday, the Noida police said late Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anand and is a resident of Sarawal village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, police said. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Neelam Shukla, who lived along with her husband Awadhesh Shukla (40) and children in Chhajarsi Colony, in Noida’s Sector 63. The family hails from Ayodhya and has been living in Chhajarsi Colony since the past few years and Awadhesh worked in a factory in Sector 63, police said.

Pincode 110001: |Pincode 110001: Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

“The Noida police received information on Thursday about a woman being killed by an unknown assailant in the Sector 63 police station area. Police teams were deployed to investigate the matter, pursuant to which, a man named Anand, who is a resident of Kasganj district, was apprehended today,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Saad Miya Khan, said late on Friday. “On questioning the accused revealed that he had entered the deceased’s house on the pretext of renting a room. When the deceased tried to oppose him, he ended up killing her in the process,” Khan added.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that two-three days ago, Anand saw posters outside the deceased’s home about renting a room and scouted the area for a while, before returning to his friend’s house where he was staying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...Premium
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...

On Thursday morning, Anand allegedly went to the Shuklas’ home around 7.30 am and spoke to Awadhesh about renting a room in their house but he refused. According to the police, Anand then stayed back in the area and kept roaming around the streets in the vicinity of Shuklas’ house. After a few hours, Anand waited for Awadhesh and other tenants living on the floor above to leave for work and approached Neelam, who was alone at the time, with the objective of robbing her, killing her in the process, police added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Rajesh S, injuries were found on Neelam’s head and face. Investigation revealed that Anand had pushed her and banged her head against the wall while she opposed his advances, police said.

Also Read |‘Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script’: ED chargesheet claims

Anand was arrested from Sector 62 roundabout during checking in the area on Friday and Noida police said they recovered Neelam’s mobile phone and a pair of earrings, a blood-soaked T-shirt and jeans, shoes, a .315 bore pistol, and two live cartridges from Anand. The accused was unemployed, and as of now, no evidence of criminal history has been revealed, police said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

A first information report under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, Noida police said.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:46:14 am
Next Story

US angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant
Delhi Confidential

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant

Premium
Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled
Newsmaker

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates
Daughter dies after vaccination

Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement