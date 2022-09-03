Woman murdered in Noida, man who posed as prospective tenant arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman after he tried to force his way into her house on the pretext of renting a room on Thursday, the Noida police said late Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anand and is a resident of Sarawal village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, police said. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Neelam Shukla, who lived along with her husband Awadhesh Shukla (40) and children in Chhajarsi Colony, in Noida’s Sector 63. The family hails from Ayodhya and has been living in Chhajarsi Colony since the past few years and Awadhesh worked in a factory in Sector 63, police said.

“The Noida police received information on Thursday about a woman being killed by an unknown assailant in the Sector 63 police station area. Police teams were deployed to investigate the matter, pursuant to which, a man named Anand, who is a resident of Kasganj district, was apprehended today,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Saad Miya Khan, said late on Friday. “On questioning the accused revealed that he had entered the deceased’s house on the pretext of renting a room. When the deceased tried to oppose him, he ended up killing her in the process,” Khan added.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that two-three days ago, Anand saw posters outside the deceased’s home about renting a room and scouted the area for a while, before returning to his friend’s house where he was staying.

On Thursday morning, Anand allegedly went to the Shuklas’ home around 7.30 am and spoke to Awadhesh about renting a room in their house but he refused. According to the police, Anand then stayed back in the area and kept roaming around the streets in the vicinity of Shuklas’ house. After a few hours, Anand waited for Awadhesh and other tenants living on the floor above to leave for work and approached Neelam, who was alone at the time, with the objective of robbing her, killing her in the process, police added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Rajesh S, injuries were found on Neelam’s head and face. Investigation revealed that Anand had pushed her and banged her head against the wall while she opposed his advances, police said.

Anand was arrested from Sector 62 roundabout during checking in the area on Friday and Noida police said they recovered Neelam’s mobile phone and a pair of earrings, a blood-soaked T-shirt and jeans, shoes, a .315 bore pistol, and two live cartridges from Anand. The accused was unemployed, and as of now, no evidence of criminal history has been revealed, police said.

A first information report under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, Noida police said.