Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver near IGI stadium

A 23-year-old assistant general manager (AGM) of a nationalized bank was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver near Central Delhi’s IGI stadium on Monday morning. The woman in her complaint told the police that she had a scuffle with him and also tried to stop him, but he managed to escape.

DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said, “We immediately rushed to the spot after she made a call to the PCR. We have recorded her statement and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.”

The woman’s mother told indianexpress.com that her daughter is posted in western Uttar Pradesh and came back home two weeks ago after she tested positive for Covid-19. “She recovered and was returning. I came along with her outside my home from where she had boarded an auto-rickshaw. I took a picture of the auto-rickshaw and asked my daughter to be in touch through a phone call,” she said.

The woman alleged that the incident took place near the IGI stadium when the auto-rickshaw driver stopped his vehicle on the pretext of answering nature’s call. “She was sitting inside and within a few minutes, he came back and grabbed her. She was shocked and started requesting him to leave her, but he misbehaved with her and she entered into a scuffle with him. She punched him and also started screaming for help. He got scared and tried to escape from the spot. He accelerated his auto-rickshaw and she tried to stop him. But when he did not stop, she then jumped off from the auto-rickshaw,” the woman’s mother said.

The police said they were informed at around 6.40 am after the woman stopped a passer-by and called them.

“She was taken to IP Estate police station and she informed me about the incident. We have provided all the pictures to the police and they are trying to nab him,” the victim’s mother said.