Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Woman molested at salon in Noida mall, staffer arrested

Police said a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered.

Police said the accused, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Aligarh, was arrested after the woman’s complaint. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly molested last week by a man working at a salon in a mall in Noida, said Gautam Budh Nagar police.

Police said the accused, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Aligarh, was arrested after the woman’s complaint.

This incident took place around 3.30 pm on Thursday. “The woman went to the salon for a hair spa. A person named Abhishek was assigned to her. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Abhishek touched her inappropriately many times. He was arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” a police officer said.

Police said a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 21:31 IST
