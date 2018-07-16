Woman lawyer alleges rape by senior advocate of Saket court

In her statement, she told police that an advocate called her in the evening for a meeting in his chamber. She went there around 7 pm, but the accused was in an inebriated condition, she alleged. (Representational Image) In her statement, she told police that an advocate called her in the evening for a meeting in his chamber. She went there around 7 pm, but the accused was in an inebriated condition, she alleged. (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old woman advocate has alleged that she was raped by an advocate inside a chamber of the Saket court in south Delhi, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police said the woman approached them, following which a case of rape was registered. The accused advocate, P K Lal, was arrested on Sunday morning, police said.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express that the accused was arrested from his residence in Sangam Vihar on Sunday morning.

As per police, a call was received at 12.45 am from the Saket court premises. A police team met the woman, who informed them of the alleged incident.

The woman was taken to hospital for medical examination and her statement was recorded.

In her statement, she told police that an advocate called her in the evening for a meeting in his chamber. She went there around 7 pm, but the accused was in an inebriated condition, she alleged.

She further alleged that the accused asked staffers to leave, and later forced himself on her.

She said she lost consciousness during the incident, and as soon as she regained consciousness, she fled the chamber and called police.

