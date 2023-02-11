scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Woman killed, 5 injured as car hits divider and overturns in Noida

Officials said the deceased woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action was being taken.

According to the police, the accident happened around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (Representational)

A woman was killed and five people injured after a car crashed into a divider and overturned on the elevated road above the Gijhod red light under Sector 24 police station area, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bhumika Jadaun, 25, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh who worked at an online programme management company. The injured youths – Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta – have been admitted to a hospital.

“The car was out of control and collided with the divider. A woman died on the spot while five others received minor injuries and have been sent to the district hospital. We will talk to them about where they were coming from and how this accident happened. If it is found that the fault was with the driver or any other person, we will take action as per the evidence,” said ADCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

Officials said the deceased woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action was being taken.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:57 IST
