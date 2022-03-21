Woman killed in hit-and-run on Golf Course Road

A 48-year-old woman was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit her while she was crossing the road on Golf Course Road (GCR) Sunday evening. Police said the impact of the collision was such that she was thrown several feet upon impact and died on the spot.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Sandhya Hajra, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a domestic worker. She was staying in a rented shanty at Saraswati Kunj. According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm.

Jang Bahadur, SHO, Sector 53 police station, said, “The woman was crossing the road when an unidentified vehicle is suspected to have hit her. She was killed on the spot. We are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused. The spot where the accident took place has barriers to restrict pedestrians from crossing the road and vehicles usually pass at high speed.”

The SHO added that on the complaint of a relative of the victim, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) at Sector 53 police station on Sunday, said police.

Earlier this month, four employees of a restaurant were killed after a speeding car allegedly rammed into their motorcycles near Arjun Marg on GCR. CCTV footage of the incident recovered by police purportedly showed both the motorcycles turning turtle several times as the car hit them at high speed at the stretch. Following the incident, officials of traffic police, GMDA, NHAI and road engineering experts had done an inspection of the accident spot and said a safety audit of the entire GCR would be conducted.