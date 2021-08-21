Woman killed in celebratory firing: Four convicted

A Delhi court has convicted four men for the death of a woman who was killed during celebratory firing at a wedding in Outer Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand passed the judgment on August 16. Accused Ashok Kumar and Ashish Kumar were held guilty for the offence under Section 27 of the Arms Act, whereas Satnarain and Anil Kumar were held guilty under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

The incident took place on November 18, 2009, in Narela. The complainant, Vinod Khatri, said his wife, Urmila, was watching a wedding procession pass through when she was shot in the nose by two men who had opened fire in a drunken state.

The court held that the “prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt that accused Satnarain and Anil were having licenced gun and licenced pistol respectively, which they brought in the marriage”. It said the “prosecution has been able to prove that during the ghurchari ceremony, Ashish was holding he gun… and firing, accused Anil was holding pistol and firing, accused Satnarain was holding gun but not firing & accused Ashok was firing with pistol”.