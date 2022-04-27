Woman killed, husband injured in Delhi colony

A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured at Dalit Ekta Camp, a colony in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, reportedly after an argument while she was collecting water from a pipeline outside their house on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shyamkala. Her husband, Ramesh Kumar, was shifted to Safdarjung hospital for treatment. Arjun Bahadur, 30, a resident of the same colony, has been arrested.

Shiv Kumar, 28, Shyamkala’s son, said, “My mother had gone out to fill water at 6 am. Our neighbour, the person who lives right across from us, started swearing at her and cursing her. My father asked him why he was cursing, and he brought a knife and slit her throat. She died on the spot. My father was attacked on the hand. He is admitted to the hospital now.” While Ramesh Kumar is an auto driver, Shyamkala worked as domestic help. The couple also has two daughters, and the family is from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

“Arjun has created problems before as well. He would curse us, stop us from going out, spread waste around…in small matters, he would create problems,” said Shiv Kumar, a daily-wage worker, who lived with his parents. “The matter is not about water. There is no shortage of water here,” he added.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said, “While local residents alleged that the Shyamkala and Arjun were quarrelling over water, police maintained that it was a regular quarrel between neighbours. A case under sections of murder was registered against the accused. The accused was also involved in cases of theft and was identified as a ‘bad character’ in the area.”