Woman killed by husband’s kin for not grieving his suicide: Delhi Police

Two men have been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the murder of a woman in Badarpur Friday, police said. According to police, the accused allegedly killed the woman because she did not return to her in-laws’ house after her husband committed suicide.

“The accused believed that the woman did not grieve for her husband, who had committed suicide around two months ago. They planned to kill her after she refused to return to her in-laws,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal. The woman got married to Ayush around one year ago.

“The woman was staying with her parents when Ayush committed suicide. His family has claimed that he killed himself because of that,” Biswal said.

During questioning, the accused told police that they went to the woman’s house and spoke to her parents.

“While Anil and the juvenile kept the victim’s parents engaged, Amit gained entrance into the house and stabbed the woman,” Biswal said.

