Woman, kids held hostage at Sainik Farms, Rs 10 L looted

According to police, the incident took place at 4.45 pm on December 9 when the complainant, Pooja Garg, was at home along with her son, daughter and help. Her husband owns an electronics showroom in Laxmi Nagar.

Six armed assailants allegedly broke into a farmhouse owned by a chartered accountant in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms and held the CA, her two children and domestic help hostage at gunpoint for around 45 minutes, before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, five of the men, including the CA’s former driver, have been detained. Police said the driver had provided information on the family and money kept at the house to the accused.

“One of the assailants posed as a courier boy and knocked on the door. The domestic help came out but was overpowered. Six men, wearing helmets and white gloves, then barged into the house and held the family hostage at gunpoint,” said a senior police officer.

The complainant has alleged the men robbed cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. “The accused found CCTV cameras in the lobby and balcony. They took the camera’s digital video recorder, which stores all its data, and managed to escape after threatening the family of dire consequences,” an officer said.

Police said the complainant came out and spotted the men fleeing on two-wheelers and a red motorbike. “She informed police about the incident and an FIR of dacoity was registered at Neb Sarai police station. Several teams were formed which started working on dump data and looking into CCTVs,” the officer said.

According to the police, one of the teams scanned over 150 CCTVs and found the red motorbike and the two-wheelers. “They traced the route of the motorbike to Zakir Nagar in Okhla. Police then scanned other cameras and found where one of the accused lives. On reaching his home, the team found the bike parked outside,” said the officer.

A raid was conducted when one of the accused, identified as Arman Malik (30), came out to meet his relative in Nizamuddin. Police said he was detained along with his associate Mohd Shakeel.

