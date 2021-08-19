Woman in Pataudi alleges sexual assault, consumes poison

A woman residing in a Pataudi village consumed poison after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man. According to police, an FIR has been registered regarding the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

The woman alleged that the accused scaled the wall of her home on the night of August 2 and raped her while covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from alerting anyone. He then allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. On the night of August 10, the accused once again allegedly scaled the wall of the woman’s home. This time, she alerted her mother and her relatives nabbed him before he could flee.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said: “The man’s family was called to the woman’s home, and they first promised to get him married to her after which they were allowed to return to their house. However, on August 11, the man returned with some relatives and started pressuring the family to not tell anyone about the incident. They have alleged that he was carrying a pistol, which he used to threaten them. In the chaos, the woman consumed poison.”

“She was rushed to the hospital and was later discharged after treatment. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter, and investigations are being conducted. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.