Woman, husband pose as anganwadi workers to kidnap baby they planned to sell: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old baby from ESI Hospital in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar. Police said the accused, Chandrawati and her husband Virender, posed as anganwadi workers and asked the baby’s mother to come to the hospital to get a birth certificate made.

They targeted the woman, who has twins, as she had recently shifted to Delhi. Chandrawati told the woman she could get free ration and medicines for her child after she gets the birth certificate.

The accused then escorted the woman to ESI Hospital where Chandrawati took one of the children on the pretext of taking a photograph for the birth certificate, and later fled with the boy.

Police on Saturday said the boy was rescued within 24 hours of the incident.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West), said, “The victim has twins and was brought to the hospital by the accused woman. One of her children was reported missing after some time and a kidnapping case was lodged. Our team started tracing the woman’s location and arrested the couple from their house in Uttam Nagar. We also rescued the baby.”

During questioning, Chandrawati told police she kidnapped the baby as she didn’t have children. However, police later found that the couple have two children and kidnapped the infant to sell him to someone else and that they are part of a racket.